Virus hitting blacks four times as hard as whites, according to St. Louis County data

Garza said 586 people were hospitalized on Wednesday across the area, an increase of just one from the day before. The number of people in intensive care went down six, to 233, and the number of people on ventilators was 186, the same as Tuesday.

But he cautioned about taking any relief from those numbers. “We know there are going to be days like that, but, make no mistake, we’re still on the steep part of the curve.”

He said although health officials felt like they had capacity to take care of the numbers of sick patients to come, “we’re also leery of what’s going to be coming ahead and we want to be prepared to take care of that surge to come.”

Garza said officials would begin tracking the numbers of people who had recovered from COVID-19. He said 40 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

He said he did not know how many people would die across the area. He said models predicted 80,000 positive cases by the end of April, and that about 1% to 2% of those would die, or 800 to 1,600.