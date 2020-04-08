Virus hitting blacks four times as hard as whites, according to St. Louis County data

ST. LOUIS — The new coronavirus appears to be hitting African Americans in St. Louis County four times as hard as white people, according to data from St. Louis County.
The county said it didn’t know about the race of about 40% of its positive cases, but for the rest, 55.1% were black and 36.6% were white.
There have been 12 people in St. Louis who have died as of Wednesday, according to city Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols.
That meant there were 183.5 positive cases per 100,000 black people, but just 42.9 positive cases per 100,000 white people.
It appeared that St. Louis was in line with a national trend that has seen minorities suffer much higher incidence of infection and death. St. Louis City officials said Wednesday that all its deaths due to COVID-19 were of African Americans.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the newly formed St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said Wednesday that the data was “tracking along with what we’re seeing in other cities such as Detroit and New York and Chicago.”
He said it wasn’t necessarily about race, but about inequity. “We know that populations that are socioeconomically challenged that don’t have access to good health care, that don’t have access to nutritious food, are victims of many diseases including diabetes, high blood pressure … it’s an indication of social inequities that existed before this pandemic came around.”
Garza said 586 people were hospitalized on Wednesday across the area, an increase of just one from the day before. The number of people in intensive care went down six, to 233, and the number of people on ventilators was 186, the same as Tuesday.
But he cautioned about taking any relief from those numbers. “We know there are going to be days like that, but, make no mistake, we’re still on the steep part of the curve.”
He said although health officials felt like they had capacity to take care of the numbers of sick patients to come, “we’re also leery of what’s going to be coming ahead and we want to be prepared to take care of that surge to come.”
Garza said officials would begin tracking the numbers of people who had recovered from COVID-19. He said 40 patients were discharged on Tuesday.
He said he did not know how many people would die across the area. He said models predicted 80,000 positive cases by the end of April, and that about 1% to 2% of those would die, or 800 to 1,600.
He said it was too early to tell if efforts to “flatten the curve” were working. “We don’t want to look at day-to-day trends,” he said. “We want to look at long term trends. So, I think, in the next week or so, we’ll be able to say whether we’re having an impact on that curve or not.”
He did not know when the St. Louis area could start emerging from social distancing.
“There is plenty of history out there including our own history in St. Louis during the 1918 influenza pandemic that showed, even though we had blunted the initial curve … we started relaxing social distancing rules (and) we had a second wave that was actually worse than our initial wave.”
The death toll connected to COVID-19 has reached at least 55 in the St. Louis region.
