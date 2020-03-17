Visitors to St. Louis City Hall getting scanned for fevers before entering

City Marshall Tiara Stevenson measures Josh Stockton's temperature before he enters City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic anyone entering City Hall must have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
City Marshall Tiara Stevenson measures Suede Shannon's, right, and Levi Brown's temperatures as a line forms behind them entering City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic anyone entering City Hall must have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
A notice from the city states that anyone having traveled to a foreign country within the last 14 days or who had close contact with someone who has traveled outside the country also won't be allowed inside the building.
The notice also bans anyone with unexplained fever or shortness of breath, and anyone having been ordered by a doctor to self-quarantine.
As people waited in line to be scanned, most of them seemed to be observing social distancing and keeping six feet or more between one another. There was a line of more than a dozen people shortly after City Hall opened at 8 a.m.
‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’
