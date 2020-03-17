Visitors to St. Louis City Hall getting scanned for fevers before entering

ST. LOUIS — Visitors to St. Louis City Hall will have their temperature taken beginning Tuesday before they're allowed to enter.

Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted on Monday night that visitors would be screened via a noncontact infrared thermometer.

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed inside City Hall or 1520 Market Street, where the city's municipal court and Department of Health operate.

The measure is a new precaution being taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday the city was notified of its first positive case of the virus.

A notice from the city states that anyone having traveled to a foreign country within the last 14 days or who had close contact with someone who has traveled outside the country also won't be allowed inside the building.

The notice also bans anyone with unexplained fever or shortness of breath, and anyone having been ordered by a doctor to self-quarantine.

As people waited in line to be scanned, most of them seemed to be observing social distancing and keeping six feet or more between one another. There was a line of more than a dozen people shortly after City Hall opened at 8 a.m.

Colter Peterson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed information to this article.

