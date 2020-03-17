Visitors to St. Louis City Hall will get their temperatures taken starting today

ST. LOUIS — Visitors to St. Louis City Hall will be getting their temperature taken before they come in starting Tuesday.
Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted on Monday night that visitors would be screened via a non-contact infrared thermometer.
As an additional precaution to the public and @STLCityGov employees, we will begin using non-contact infrared thermometers on Tuesday, March 17 for people trying to enter City Hall & 1520 Market St.— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 17, 2020
You will not gain entry if your temperature is 100.4 or higher. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jU8Yixbp7Z
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed inside City Hall or 1520 Market Street, where the city's municipal court and Department of Health operate.
The measure is a new precaution being taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday the city was notified of its first positive case of the virus.
A notice from the city states that anyone having traveled to a foreign country within the last 14 days or having had close contact with someone who has traveled outside the country also won't be allowed inside the building.
The notice also bans anyone with unexplained fever or shortness of breath, and anyone having been ordered by a doctor to self-quarantine.