Wagner rips St. Louis County for holding on to aid; Page says it's coming

Some County Council members said earlier this week they were frustrated with the pace of the relief effort under Page and that they doubted the county could distribute all the money by year's end. Page responded the county would award the aid in time — and that his only worry was it wasn't enough.

The Page administration months ago set aside the $47 for the municipalities while it sought clarity on whether the Treasury would allow the county to hand it down. The Treasury later clarified the funds could be used to pay police and fire salaries from March 1 through December 31.

Some municipal leaders wanted the money to be distributed proportionate to their populations; the Page administration studied ways to provide more for communities that are struggling more than others, but could not find a way to justify it, given the Treasury's parameters.

Page’s chief policy officer, Cora Faith Walker, told council members on Tuesday that the money would be distributed to municipalities at a rate of $68 per resident. That means Chesterfield, would receive $3.2 million while Velda Village Hills would get $70,000. But, she said, some struggling communities would qualify for more money. Pat Kelly, the municipal league’s executive director, said Walker had told him that an extra $13 million would be made available to the poorest communities.

Kelly said the councils of each municipality in the coming days would pass resolutions asking the county for the money, and he expected funds to be released soon.

