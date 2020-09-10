Wagner rips St. Louis County for holding on to aid; Page says it's coming

CLAYTON — U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner on Thursday called on St. Louis County to distribute federal coronavirus aid to the county’s 88 municipalities, saying it was “outrageous” the funds had not been disbursed in the five months since the county received them.
But Pat Kelly, executive director of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis, said on Thursday that he thought the county would be sending $47 million to the municipalities within days.
The U.S. government in April delivered $150 billion in aid to state and local governments with a requirement they spend it by year’s end and only on expenses related to the coronavirus. Local governments with at least 500,000 residents received direct aid instead of it coming through the state. St. Louis County received $173.5 million.
In a letter dated Thursday to County Executive Sam Page, Wagner, R-Ballwin, said she had asked him several times to release funds to the municipalities. She said the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis and several municipal leaders had told her “they are in desperate need of these funds. This is a serious issue that demands immediate action.”
Wagner also ripped St. Louis County during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Thursday for only having spent 44% of its relief funds with a quarter of the year to go. Nationally, she said, only 25% of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds had been spent through the end of June, "and we need to get to the bottom of why this is."
The municipalities in St. Louis County "need these funds now," she said. "They needed them months ago."
Wagner will face Democrat Jill Schupp on Nov. 3 for Missouri's 2nd District House seat.
Doug Moore, a spokesman for Page, responded in a statement: “We are on track to distribute funds to support our municipalities in compliance with federal regulations and based on need. We'll be making an announcement soon. Although frustrating to many, we must follow federal guidelines for distribution of these funds. To do otherwise we risk having to return the funds.”
The Page administration has said each expense must be carefully tracked to make sure it complies with Treasury guidelines that expenses be coronavirus related. The county's budget director, for example, recently asked Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's chief of staff for a statement to explain why it planned to spend $117,000 on televisions and iPads. The official said they were necessary for teleconferencing and remote work.
Some County Council members said earlier this week they were frustrated with the pace of the relief effort under Page and that they doubted the county could distribute all the money by year's end. Page responded the county would award the aid in time — and that his only worry was it wasn't enough.
The Page administration months ago set aside the $47 for the municipalities while it sought clarity on whether the Treasury would allow the county to hand it down. The Treasury later clarified the funds could be used to pay police and fire salaries from March 1 through December 31.
Some municipal leaders wanted the money to be distributed proportionate to their populations; the Page administration studied ways to provide more for communities that are struggling more than others, but could not find a way to justify it, given the Treasury's parameters.
Page’s chief policy officer, Cora Faith Walker, told council members on Tuesday that the money would be distributed to municipalities at a rate of $68 per resident. That means Chesterfield, would receive $3.2 million while Velda Village Hills would get $70,000. But, she said, some struggling communities would qualify for more money. Pat Kelly, the municipal league’s executive director, said Walker had told him that an extra $13 million would be made available to the poorest communities.
Kelly said the councils of each municipality in the coming days would pass resolutions asking the county for the money, and he expected funds to be released soon.
