Walmarts in Missouri begin vaccinations, while Illinois expands pharmacy locations to 411

ST. LOUIS — Eligible Missouri residents on Friday can begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses at 81 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Missouri, including Shrewsbury and Ferguson in the St. Louis area.

The doses are sent to the pharmacies through a new partnership with the federal government. The locations were selected by federal officials.

“In conversations with the White House and our federal partners, these pharmacies were selected by them in the designated areas because of their accessibility for many Missouri communities and the trust pharmacies have built with their patients,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Another 21 Health Mart locations will also soon begin administering vaccine as part of the federal program, according to a press release by Missouri’s health department. No date was given.