Wash U study: New rapid blood test can determine severity of COVID-19 case

ST. LOUIS — A new rapid blood test can predict which cases of COVID-19 present the highest risk of severe complications or death, according to a new study from Washington University School of Medicine.

In a Friday announcement unveiling the study, published one day earlier, Washington University said the study was done with about 100 COVID-19 patients who were admitted to the hospital.

The school said the rapid blood test is quick, and results come within an hour. Further testing will be required before the test is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Ultimately, the test could help fill the gap when doctors have COVID-19 patients who are younger with no underlying issues but still end up developing serious complications or dying.