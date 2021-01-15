Wash U study: New rapid blood test can determine severity of COVID-19 case

ST. LOUIS — A new rapid blood test can predict which cases of COVID-19 present the highest risk of severe complications or death, according to a new study from Washington University School of Medicine.
In a Friday announcement unveiling the study, published one day earlier, Washington University said the study was done with about 100 COVID-19 patients who were admitted to the hospital.
The school said the rapid blood test is quick, and results come within an hour. Further testing will be required before the test is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Ultimately, the test could help fill the gap when doctors have COVID-19 patients who are younger with no underlying issues but still end up developing serious complications or dying.
“There’s so much we still don’t understand about this disease,” said Andrew E. Gelman, one of the study's co-senior authors and a chair of immunology and oncology at the university. “In particular, we need to understand why some patients, irrespective of their ages or underlying health in some cases, go into this hyperinflammatory death spiral. Our study suggests that tissue damage may be one cause of this spiral, since the mitochondrial DNA that is released is itself an inflammatory molecule.”
The rapid blood test measures levels of mitochondrial DNA, a unique type of DNA molecule that normally resides in the energy factories of cells. Mitochondrial DNA levels are a measure of tissue damage, so when the DNA spills out of cells and into the bloodstream, it is a sign that a "particular type of violent cell death" is taking place in the body, according to the study.
The study's results show that on average, mitochondrial DNA levels were about tenfold higher in patients with COVID-19 who developed severe lung dysfunction or eventually died. Elevated levels also made patients almost six times more likely to be intubated, three times more likely to be admitted to the ICU and almost twice as likely to die.
In addition to predicting the disease's severity, researches say the test could serve as a tool to better design clinical trials, identify patients who could benefit from treatments and measure the effectiveness of the treatments.
The announcement from the university said the research would expand to additional sites.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.