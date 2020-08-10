Wash. U. will study impact of virus but only in St. Louis County — not in the city

Page said 5,000 participants was “a very good sample size that allows us to really drill down into demographic subgroups and will give us a lot of statistically significant information.”

Page said the 30-minute phone survey will cover questions about race, gender and age, as well as how the participant may have been affected by COVID-19. Participants will receive a gift card for their time.

Participants may take the survey and opt out of testing. Page said all participants who agree to be tested will be notified of their results. Anyone who tests positive will be given a thermometer, hand sanitizer, a mask and a pulse oximeter to track the oxygen levels in their blood as they recover.

The results of the survey will be made public, but information that could identify a participant will not.

In a news conference, Page emphasized: “If you are called, please participate in the survey. You’ll be asked questions. Your information is confidential.”

Mercy, BJC HealthCare and SSM Health are collaborating on the study, Page said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 667 people have died in St. Louis County, accounting for more than half of the 1,307 deaths recorded in the state of Missouri. The area including St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties and the city of St. Louis had combined for 996 deaths Monday, more than three-quarters of all the deaths in the state.

