Washington U study finds clues to long-term COVID-19 immunity in survivors' bone marrow

ST. LOUIS — In the bone marrow of a small group of COVID-19 survivors, St. Louis researchers found cells that produce antibodies that protect against the virus, suggesting immunity may be more long-lasting than previously thought.
In a study released Monday in Nature, researchers show that among a group of 19 participants who previously had mild cases of COVID-19, 15 had antibody-producing cells in their bone marrow that target the virus that causes COVID-19.
"That's strong evidence for long-lasting immunity," said Ali Ellebedy, a professor at Washington University and senior author of the study.
The researchers took bone marrow samples from 18 participants seven to eight months after their initial infections. The cells were still found four months later in the five participants who returned.
The researchers also looked at a control group of 11 people who had never had the virus, and didn't find the antibody-producing cells.
The bone marrow work stemmed out of an ongoing study at Washington University, where researchers were tracking antibody levels in the blood of 77 participants, most of whom had mild cases of COVID-19. Their data showed antibody levels in the blood dropping quickly in the first few months of infection, then leveling, with still detectable amounts 11 months after infection.
The researchers acknowledged that the study only looked at people who had mild cases of the virus, and did not look at people who had asymptomatic cases, or moderate or severe cases.
