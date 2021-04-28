 Skip to main content
Washington University to require COVID-19 vaccine of all students by the fall semester
Students at Washington University will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination before starting classes in the fall, according to memos sent Wednesday to the campus community.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 will play a key role in allowing us to resume our regular activities, protect our community, and prevent the spread of illness both on our campuses and in the St. Louis region, including, importantly, the patients we serve in our hospitals," reads an email from Chancellor Andrew Martin and other university officials. "Students must be fully vaccinated before they arrive on campus for the start of their fall academic term or August 30, whichever comes first."

Medical and religious exemptions will be allowed, the message said.

University employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated but are not under a similar mandate, according to an email sent Wednesday to faculty and staff from Legail Chandler, vice chancellor for human resources, and Beverly Wendland, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Other colleges requiring vaccines for students by fall include the University of Maryland, University of California and California State University systems along with several Ivy League universities.

