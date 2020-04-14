WashU studies if antidepressant can stop COVID-19's deadly 'cytokine storm'

Researchers in St. Louis have launched a study into whether a long-used antidepressant can reduce the likelihood that COVID-19 will turn deadly.
The medication, fluvoxamine, was approved in 1994 to treat patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder. The drug helps restore the brain's balance of serotonin, which regulates mood and social behavior.
Fluvoxamine has also been found to interact with a protein important in the body’s immune system response.
Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine suspect the drug could help relieve the uncontrolled inflammation that is estimated to occur in one in seven COVID-19 patients who end up in the hospital and often on a ventilator.
The university plans to recruit 152 patients from Missouri and Illinois who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but are not sick enough to be hospitalized.
“Using a psychiatric drug to treat COVID-19 may sound counter-intuitive, but it’s no more counter-intuitive than using a malaria drug,” said psychiatrist Dr. Eric Lenze, the study’s principal investigator. “This drug has been around for decades, so we know how to use it safely. If effective, it could be an ideal drug to re-purpose for outpatients with COVID.”
Washington U. is also one of 20 institutions around the world studying treatments using chloroquine, which is used treat malaria and some inflammatory conditions.
The disease caused by the coronavirus appears to have two key phases, said Dr. Caline Mattar, assistant professor in the university’s infectious diseases division.
“The first is caused by the viral infection itself, which gives people a fever and a cough and makes them feel ill, among other symptoms,” Mattar said. “The information we have so far suggests that the second phase of the illness can involve a life-threatening inflammatory reaction — what we call a ‘cytokine storm.’”
Cytokines are molecules that coordinate the body’s response against infection and trigger inflammation. The “storm” happens when production of those molecules go into overdrive.
Washington U. researchers were drawn to study fluvoxamine because it binds to a receptor on immune cells that regulates inflammation by inhibiting the production of cytokines.
Researchers will monitor study participants remotely. They will receive home deliveries of fluvoxamine or a placebo.
Participants will also get thermometers, automatic blood pressure monitors and fingertip oxygen sensors -- which will be used to report findings in daily interactions with researchers via phone or computer.
“Our hope is that by targeting patients who are well enough to be at home,” Mattar said, “we can give them fluvoxamine and prevent them from getting sicker and needing to go to the hospital.”
For more information, call 314-747-1137, e-mail stopcovidtrial@wustl.edu or visit stopcovidtrial.wustl.edu.
