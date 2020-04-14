WashU studies if antidepressant can stop COVID-19's deadly 'cytokine storm'

Researchers in St. Louis have launched a study into whether a long-used antidepressant can reduce the likelihood that COVID-19 will turn deadly.

The medication, fluvoxamine, was approved in 1994 to treat patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder. The drug helps restore the brain's balance of serotonin, which regulates mood and social behavior.

Fluvoxamine has also been found to interact with a protein important in the body’s immune system response.

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine suspect the drug could help relieve the uncontrolled inflammation that is estimated to occur in one in seven COVID-19 patients who end up in the hospital and often on a ventilator.

The university plans to recruit 152 patients from Missouri and Illinois who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but are not sick enough to be hospitalized.