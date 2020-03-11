You are the owner of this article.
Watch the video with SSM's chief medical officer answering questions about coronavirus
Watch the video with SSM's chief medical officer answering questions about coronavirus

SSM Health's chief medical officer answered readers' questions about the coronavirus Wednesday evening.

Post-Dispatch health reporter Michele Munz and columnist Aisha Sultan hosted the interview on Facebook Live with SSM Health chief medical officer Dr. Alexander Garza. 

Alexander Garza

SSM Health chief medical officer Dr. Alexander Garza

As the chief medical officer, Garza is in charge of patient safety for the health system's 20 hospitals. Garza also served as the chief medical officer to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he helped protect the U.S. against bioterrorism and led the U.S. response to the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.

In the interview, Garza addressed readers' concerns about domestic and international travel, the symptoms of the virus, what to do if you suspect you have it and answered other questions.

