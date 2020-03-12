Water shut off? It’s coming back on in wake of COVID-19, American Water announces

CREVE COEUR — American Water, the parent company of Missouri American and Illinois American, announced Thursday it won’t shut off residents’ water service during the coronavirus pandemic, citing public safety as a concern.

The company also said it will restore service to previously shut-off customers, but said restoration work may take some time.

“If your service has been turned off prior to March 12, we will restart your service,” the utility company said.

The water company previously announced it would shut off services to four T.E.H. Realty apartment complexes in the St. Louis area on March 12, citing past due bills. That won’t happen now.