‘We are in trouble’: Kansas City hospital leaders to call for new mask mandates

Hospital leaders, who cannot themselves issue mandates, will have to build support for the idea with elected leaders and public health officials in order to obtain a second mandate. Officials would almost certainly face intense blowback from some portion of their constituents against any new order, especially after going months without one.

Kansas City

Morgan Said, a spokesperson for Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, said Thursday that Kansas City Health Department Director Rex Archer had not approached the mayor with a recommendation for a mask mandate.

“We continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 variants and are in regular communication with our local and federal health experts, and will continue to rely on their guidance,” Said said in a statement. “We cannot emphasize enough the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine to protect all in our community — and encourage those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to make a plan to do so.”

On July 16, MARC issued a health advisory on behalf of chief medical officers in Leavenworth, Johnson, Wyandotte, Clay, Cass, Platte and Ray counties urging people to get vaccinations if they haven’t already done so. Those who don’t have a vaccine were recommended to wear masks in indoor places, according to the advisory.