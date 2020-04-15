We bent the curve, local doc says. Now we need to keep it flat.

Garza said St. Louis rightly gets credit for flattening the curve in the 1918 flu epidemic, but "over time we became comfortable with that low rate of infectivity and we began to relax our social distancing rules in our shelter in place. And what is not discussed as much as that second wave of the 1918 influenza, which ... was higher than the first wave and caused more deaths in St. Louis than initially."

“And so that’s exactly what we don’t want to happen in this pandemic is to relax too fast, too soon and create a second wave, which would ultimately overrun our healthcare systems and cause a lot of death.”