'We can’t put a cop in every store': St. Charles mayor confirms positive COVID-19 test, weighs in on mask mandates

“We can’t put a cop in every store to make sure everybody walks in with a mask,” he said. “A lot of the citizens just need to step up and do the right thing."

He pointed to the 20-29 age group increases in the area, as health data in the county shows that age group has the largest infection rate at 19%. Every other age group in 10-year intervals, from 30 to 79, represent about 15% of cases apiece.

“These kids, they’re not worrying about getting it. They know it’s not going to kill them," Borgmeyer said. “They know it’s going to be like a cold. They have no fear of it, so they’re not going to do the things that everybody says you need to do.”

St. Charles has had several high-profile coronavirus stories in recent months, including a county poll supervisor who worked Election Day knowing she’d recently tested for COVID-19 and died later that week. Ahead of the primary election, poll workers were advised to 'act surprised' if voters asked why they weren't wearing masks. And earlier this week, two libraries in St. Charles shutdown due to COVID-19 exposures.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.