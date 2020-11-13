'We can’t put a cop in every store': St. Charles mayor had COVID-19, won't issue mask mandate

ST CHARLES — St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer confirmed Thursday night that he tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago.
He said he'd received a letter from the county saying he could stop quarantining, allowing him to join more than 21,000 others in St. Charles County who have exited quarantine.
But Borgmeyer said he plans to remain home, quarantined like more than 2,000 others in the county, according to data from St. Charles County Department of Public Health.
Borgmeyer said via phone call Thursday he initially had a fever for a few days along with headaches, and he described his experience with coronavirus as a mild cold.
“I’ve had much worse, for sure,” he said.
Borgmeyer's positive test came as cases surged in St. Charles County. From Oct. 16 to Oct. 29, according to Post-Dispatch data, the county reported 2,076 confirmed cases; from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12 it reported 3,784 cases, an increase of about 82%.
But while St. Louis and St. Louis County, two other places virus cases have increased in recent weeks, plan to enact further restrictions, no plans appear to be on the horizon in St. Charles County.
Borgmeyer said restrictions in St. Charles would not be enforceable.
“We can’t put a cop in every store to make sure everybody walks in with a mask,” he said. “A lot of the citizens just need to step up and do the right thing."
He pointed to the 20-29 age group increases in the area, as health data in the county shows that age group has the largest infection rate at 19%. Every other age group in 10-year intervals, from 30 to 79, represent about 15% of cases apiece.
“These kids, they’re not worrying about getting it. They know it’s not going to kill them," Borgmeyer said. “They know it’s going to be like a cold. They have no fear of it, so they’re not going to do the things that everybody says you need to do.”
St. Charles has had several high-profile coronavirus stories in recent months, including a county poll supervisor who worked Election Day knowing she’d recently tested for COVID-19 and died later that week. Ahead of the primary election, poll workers were advised to 'act surprised' if voters asked why they weren't wearing masks. And earlier this week, two libraries in St. Charles shutdown due to COVID-19 exposures.
