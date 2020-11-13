'We can’t put a cop in every store': St. Charles mayor had COVID-19, won't issue mask mandate

“We can’t put a cop in every store to make sure everybody walks in with a mask,” he said. “A lot of the citizens just need to step up and do the right thing."

He pointed to the 20-29 age group increases in the area, as health data in the county shows that age group has the largest infection rate at 19%. Every other age group in 10-year intervals, from 30 to 79, represent about 15% of cases apiece.

“These kids, they’re not worrying about getting it. They know it’s not going to kill them," Borgmeyer said. “They know it’s going to be like a cold. They have no fear of it, so they’re not going to do the things that everybody says you need to do.”