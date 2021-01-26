‘We’re not controlling it in our schools: COVID safety lapses about across the U.S.

Kaiser Health News also found that practices contradicting safety experts’ advice are codified into the patchwork of COVID rules put out by states and districts. For instance, about half of states don’t require masks for all students — including 11 that have exempted schoolchildren of various ages from mandatory masks, with New Hampshire excluding all K-12 students. Districts can craft stricter rules than their states but often don’t.

“The response to the virus has been politicized,” said Dr. Chandy John, an expert in pediatric infectious diseases at the Indiana University School of Medicine. “There’s a willingness to ignore data and facts and go with whatever you’re hearing from the internet or from political leaders who don’t have any scientific knowledge.”

But even with Biden’s rollout of new school safety steps, struggles over balancing the need for education with COVID safety are sure to continue, since it will be months before the nationwide vaccine rollout reaches all school staff members, and the shots haven’t yet been approved for kids.