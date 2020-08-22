Webster University student tests positive for COVID-19

WEBSTER GROVES — A Webster University student who moved into a campus dormitory this week tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night, the university said Saturday.
The student who moved into West Hall, a freshman dormitory, was instructed Wednesday to be tested and to self-quarantine, the university said. The student has now been asked to self-isolate. Meanwhile, the university is cleaning the residence hall and other areas on campus. Officials are conducting contact tracing to find out who else may have been in contact with the infected student.
For more information on health protocols at the university, go to www.webster.edu/Covid19/.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!