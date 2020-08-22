 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Webster University student tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Webster University student tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

WEBSTER GROVES — A Webster University student who moved into a campus dormitory this week tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night, the university said Saturday.

The student who moved into West Hall, a freshman dormitory, was instructed Wednesday to be tested and to self-quarantine, the university said. The student has now been asked to self-isolate. Meanwhile, the university is cleaning the residence hall and other areas on campus. Officials are conducting contact tracing to find out who else may have been in contact with the infected student.

For more information on health protocols at the university, go to www.webster.edu/Covid19/.

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports