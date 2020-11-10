 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wentzville School District to move middle and high school classes online
0 comments
top story

Wentzville School District to move middle and high school classes online

Subscribe for $5/5 months

WENTZVILLE — Students seventh grade and up in Wentzville School District will soon be learning virtually, according to a Tuesday announcement on the district's Twitter account.

Pre-K and elementary class will remain in-person, the district announced. 

Middle and high school classes will stagger when the beginning of virtual learning between Nov. 12 and Nov. 16, and they plan to return to in-person learning between Dec. 7 and Jan. 4. 

The Wentzville Board of Education unanimously approved the move Tuesday night.

According to district data, 127 students and 63 staff members in the district have active COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 9. Fox2 reported last week that 162 school district staff were out Wednesday because of COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Food and cooking

Prep School: All-purpose chicken rub

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports