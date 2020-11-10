Wentzville School District to move middle and high school classes online

WENTZVILLE — Students seventh grade and up in Wentzville School District will soon be learning virtually, according to a Tuesday announcement on the district's Twitter account.
Pre-K and elementary class will remain in-person, the district announced.
Middle and high school classes will stagger when the beginning of virtual learning between Nov. 12 and Nov. 16, and they plan to return to in-person learning between Dec. 7 and Jan. 4.
The Wentzville Board of Education unanimously approved the move Tuesday night.
According to district data, 127 students and 63 staff members in the district have active COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 9. Fox2 reported last week that 162 school district staff were out Wednesday because of COVID-19.
From staff reports
