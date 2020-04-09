What does recovery from COVID-19 look like? A pulmonologist explains.

Being on more medication affects other things also: a patient’s sleep-wake cycle. Their mobility, which can make them weaker. It can slow down their gastrointestinal tract so they don’t tolerate nutrition as well and get suboptimal nutrition. Many of these patients end up having PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] and impaired concentration afterwards.

When can someone go off a respirator?

There are three criteria. They have to be awake enough to protect their swallowing mechanism and their airway. They have to have a low enough need for oxygen that I can support that with something else, such as nasal prongs. And they have to be able to clear enough carbon dioxide.

What will a patient look like at the end of those two weeks?

That depends. If we’re able to do everything right, these people are up and walking around with the ventilator. Those patients come out on the other end looking pretty good. Maybe they’ll have some weakness, some weight loss, a little PTSD.

The patients who are sicker and more intolerant of the technology, they tend to come out weak, forgetful, confused, deconditioned, maybe not even able to get out of bed. Sometimes, in spite of our best efforts, they’ll have skin wounds.