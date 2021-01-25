What is behind fears that British coronavirus variant is more lethal?

Scientists are not sure about that yet either, but they are trying to find out.

“Evidence on this variant is still emerging and more work is under way to fully understand how it behaves,” said PHE’s Hopkins.

What scientists do know, however, is that the new variant has a mutation on a part of the virus that makes it more able to bind strongly to human cells.

“That is the most plausible biological explanation for (both) the observed increase in transmissibility and, possibly, the increase in severity that we might be seeing,” said Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at Oxford University and chair of NERVTAG.

Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at Reading University, said this stronger binding could in turn provoke “a stronger overreaction by the immune system, which causes the worst disease, and can be fatal.”

How worrying in this potentially higher death rate?

Edmunds, who co-led one of the analyzes feeding into the 30% increased mortality risk estimate, described the evidence as “a really serious turn for the worse.”

“This virus is very serious and needs to be taken very seriously,” he said.

PHE stressed in a statement that the absolute risk of death per COVID-19 infection (across all age-groups) “remains low, for both the new variant and the older variant.”