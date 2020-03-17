What's not closed in St. Louis? Blood donation centers, and they need help

ST. LOUIS — There's a severe blood shortage as hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the Missouri-Arkansas region and thousands have been shut down nationally due to the threat of COVID-19, the American Red Cross said Tuesday.

Nearly 2,700 blood drives have been canceled across the U.S. due to social distancing requirements, leading to roughly 86,000 fewer blood donations across the country. Last week, the Red Cross reported it had canceled 125 blood drives, at a loss of about 3,500 donations.

Within the Missouri-Arkansas region, 56 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in an estimated loss of 1,800 blood donations, Red Cross officials said Tuesday.

They called the shortage "unprecedented."

"The Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to continue to increase, which is causing heightened concern for blood collection organizations and hospitals across the country," the Red Cross said in a statement. "The blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer."

Red Cross officials said they've enacted new safety measures at donation centers, including taking the temperature of staff and donors before they enter, spacing out donor beds and increasing the disinfection of surfaces.

The Red Cross operates a blood donation center at 4050 Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End in St. Louis, another center at 9230 Watson Road in Crestwood, and another at 10886 Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights.

