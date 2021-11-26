What we know about omicron, the new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — Authorities around the world have reacted with alarm to a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa.

Britain, the European Union and India are among those announcing stricter border controls as scientists carry out tests to determine if the mutation is more transmissible or infectious than other variants, or is resistant to vaccines.

Where and when was the new variant found?

South African scientists detected a small number of the variant known as B.1.1.529 on Tuesday in samples taken from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16.

On Wednesday, South African scientists sequenced more genomes, informed the government that they were concerned and asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to convene its technical working group on virus evolution for Friday.

The country has identified about 100 cases of the variant, mostly from its most populated province, Gauteng, where Johannesburg and Pretoria are located.

Why is it worrying scientists?

All viruses — including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 — change over time. Most changes have little or no impact on their properties.