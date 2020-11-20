Wheelhouse, Start Bar owners sue St. Louis again over mandated shutdown

ST. LOUIS — The owners of two downtown St. Louis bars are suing the city for a second time after being issued two-week closures again for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

The suit, filed by Wheelhouse and Start Bar, was announced Friday on Wheelhouse's Instagram page. The bars, both at 1000 Spruce Street, were ordered to shut down for two weeks ending on Nov. 30.

The Instagram post claims the two bars were ordered to shut down "without due process or any correspondence except the notice ordering a shutdown." It also claims that acting Health Director Fredrick Echols' evidence of the bars' wrongdoing is inaccurate.