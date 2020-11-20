Wheelhouse, Start Bar owners sue St. Louis again over mandated shutdown

ST. LOUIS — The owners of two downtown St. Louis bars are suing the city for a second time after being issued two-week closures again for violating COVID-19 restrictions.
The suit, filed by Wheelhouse and Start Bar, was announced Friday on Wheelhouse's Instagram page. The bars, both at 1000 Spruce Street, were ordered to shut down for two weeks ending on Nov. 30.
The Instagram post claims the two bars were ordered to shut down "without due process or any correspondence except the notice ordering a shutdown." It also claims that acting Health Director Fredrick Echols' evidence of the bars' wrongdoing is inaccurate.
The same two bars filed suit this past summer when the city ordered them to shut down for two weeks after videos surfaced on social media of Wheelhouse packed with unmasked patrons. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan rejected the bars' request for a temporary restraining order, ruling that the city’s orders were legal.
The Marquee Restaurant & Lounge at 1911 Locust Street and Big Daddy’s on Laclede’s Landing were also ordered to shut down in July, and Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue, was ordered to shut down in October.
A representative for St. Louis was not immediately available for comment Friday.
