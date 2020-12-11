Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Britain became the first country to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech on Dec. 8 after final late-stage trial results showed it was 95% effective in preventing the disease.

The following is what we know about the race to deliver vaccines to help end the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 1.6 million people worldwide:

Who is furthest along?

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are the vaccine trailblazers. They were the first in the world to release full late-stage trial data on Nov. 18 and Britain was the first to approve the shot for emergency use on Dec. 3, followed by Canada on Dec. 9.

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed its emergency use on Dec. 10, paving the way for the agency to authorize the vaccine in days. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is due to complete its review by Dec. 29 and India is accelerating its review.

Who will be next?

U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna is ahead of the pack at this point. It was next to release full data analysis for a late-stage trial on Nov. 30, with its vaccine showing a 94.1% efficacy rate. FDA advisers are due to review it on Dec. 17 and the EMA will do so by Jan. 12.