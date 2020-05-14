Whistleblower to warn Congress of ‘grave risks’ of rushing to reopen U.S.

WASHINGTON — A whistleblower who says he was removed as director of a government research office because he raised concerns about coronavirus preparedness will testify before a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday.

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s health subcommittee will hear from Rick Bright, who until last month served as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, which is responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“Science — not politics or cronyism — must lead the way to combat this deadly virus,” Bright will testify, according to written remarks made public on Wednesday.

Bright said he wanted his testimony to be “forward looking,” adding that the U.S. faces “grave risks” if it eases restrictions too quickly and fails to develop a national coordinated response.

He is to testify two days after leading U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned a Senate committee that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus. President Donald Trump blocked Fauci from testifying to the Democratic-controlled House.