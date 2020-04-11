White House approves $133 million to produce 39 million masks
White House approves $133 million to produce 39 million masks

Healing Hands Dentist Dylan Christian preforms an emergency procedure on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the workers take extra precautions with protective eyewear, face shields, N-95 mask and extra gowns. Only emergency procedures are being preformed at the current time. Healing Hands in Bristol, Tenn., provides services for our working, uninsured people of the region. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

 David Crigger

WASHINGTON — Defense Department officials say the White House has approved the production of N95 masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement, $133 million will be used to increase the production capacity of masks to more than 39 million over the next 90 days. Officials say the names of the companies that have been chosen to make the masks will be made available in the coming days when the contract is awarded.

The masks will be made under the Defense Production Act. President Donald Trump invoked the act, which gives the federal government broad authority to direct private companies to meet the needs of the national defense, to help provide medical supplies

