White House coronavirus task force report recommends mask mandate for Missouri

"Bars must be closed," the report warned.

And, per the Missouri report, the task force now recommends a statewide mask mandate, saying, "Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission." Previous reports recommended masks in hotspot counties.

The Midwest spread comes months after five Republican governors in "heartland" states, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, penned a joint Washington Post op-ed touting their states' handling of the pandemic.

"Here in the country's heartland, decisions have been made based on sound medical and social science, positioning our states to thrive individually as our economies reopen," the May 5 op-ed read, adding that Plains states "have managed this emergency exceptionally well by many measures."