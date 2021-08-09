White-tailed deer exposed to COVID-19: What it means

“This is a human-adapted pathogen. In its current form, it likes to be in people and the greatest risk to people is transmission from other infected people,” he said.

Hunters concerned with eating meat from infected deer have no need to fear. According to the USDA, there is no evidence people can get COVID-19 by eating or preparing meat from infected animals.

Samples were collected from deer in 32 counties across the four states. Samples for the study were obtained opportunistically as part of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s wildlife damage management activities, according to the USDA.

Of the 113 samples collected in Michigan, 76 showed signs of exposure. All 113 of these samples were collected between January and March of 2021, DeLiberto said.

In Illinois, 7% of the 101 samples collected contained antibodies. In New York, 19% of 68 samples indicated exposure. In Pennsylvania, antibodies were detected in 31% of its 199 samples.

On Aug. 21, 2020, the National Academy of Sciences published a study which found some animals are at greater risk of being infected with SARS-CoV-2. In October 2020, multiple mink at a Michigan farm showed signs of illness with two testing ”presumptive positive” for the virus during an autopsy.