WHO: Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated

While the antibody defenses from some courses have been undermined, there been hope that T-cells, the second pillar of an immune response, can prevent severe disease by attacking infected human cells.

Swaminathan, referring to a treatment for people with the disease, said: “Of course there is a challenge, many of the monoclonals will not work with omicron.” She gave no details.

But the WHO team also offered some hope to a world facing the new wave that 2022 would be the year that the pandemic, which already killed more than 5.6 million people worldwide, would end — with the development of second and third generation vaccines, further development of antimicrobial treatments and other innovations.

“(We) hope to consign this disease of a relatively mild disease that is easily prevented, that is easily treated ... and that able to cope easily with this disease into the future,” Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, told the briefing.

“If we can keep virus transmission to minimum, then can bring pandemic to end.”