Why are malaria pills being used against coronavirus despite no firm evidence showing they are effective?

Older malaria drugs are being studied, and in some cases used, to treat or try to prevent infection with the new coronavirus, even though there is no firm evidence to show they are effective.

Studies are underway in a number of countries, including China, France and the United States, to see whether the pills — chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — may have a role to play in the rapidly spreading pandemic.

President Donald Trump has touted the malaria drugs as “a game changer.” But the Food and Drug Administration and other health experts said trials must first ensure the medicines are effective and safe for use in this patient population.

Why are malaria drugs under consideration?

There are currently no vaccines or U.S.-approved treatments for the highly contagious COVID-19 respiratory illness that has killed more than 18,000 worldwide, so even the most severely ill patients largely receive only supportive care such as breathing assistance.

On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some U.S. clinicians have reported anecdotal use of hydroxychloroquine at different doses.

Chloroquine is a synthetic form of quinine, which is found on the bark of the cinchona plant. It has been used for hundreds of years in South America to treat fever.

Chloroquine was first synthesized in the 1930s. A version called hydroxychloroquine, in use since the 1950s, is considered to be less toxic, according to studies. Both drugs can cause serious side effects, including vision loss, heart problems or even death, if used incorrectly.