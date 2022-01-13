Why you should still try to avoid catching omicron

More infections mean more new variants

Omicron is the fifth highly significant variant of the original SARS-CoV-2, and it remains to be seen if the ability of the virus to mutate further will slow down.

High infection rates also give the virus more opportunities to mutate, and there’s no guarantee that a new version of coronavirus would be more benign than its predecessors. “SARS-CoV-2 has surprised us in many different ways over the past two years, and we have no way of predicting the evolutionary trajectory of this virus,” Ho said.

Infection now might now prevent reinfection later