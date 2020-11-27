Will COVID-19 vaccines protect us? Does efficacy equal effectiveness?

Even with 95% efficacy, there is no absolute guarantee of protection for any particular individual.

What does this mean in the real world?

There is a difference between efficacy rates obtained in clinical trials and effectiveness — the real-world protection rate of a vaccine when it is rolled out.

“Efficacy says: ‘Does it work?’ Effectiveness says: ‘Can it be applied? Can you carry the efficacy to the people?’” said

Marcel Tanner, an epidemiologist and president of Switzerland’s Academies of Arts and Sciences.

In the real world, a vaccine’s effectiveness can be influenced by multiple, unpredictable factors including, for example: the rate of spread of a virus; how many, or few, people adhere to the optimum dosing schedule and timetable; how individuals’ immune systems respond; whether the vaccine was stored at the correct temperature; whether people know, or don’t know, if they’ve been exposed before.

Generally, a vaccine’s real-world effectiveness tends to be slightly lower than its efficacy.

Will these vaccines stop the COVID-19 pandemic?