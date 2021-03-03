 Skip to main content
With nowhere to go, a Ballwin couple saves money and joins the homebuying fray

BALLWIN — Realtor Joseph Magsaysay has been giving a pep talk to clients starting a house hunt during the pandemic.

Most homes are going within a day, he tells them. Act fast. Expect competition.

Crystal and Austin Kramer, both 28, heard the speech when they hired Magsaysay and joined the record-breaking number of  buyers in St. Louis shopping for a home in the past year. 

The couple moved to St. Louis about four years ago for jobs in engineering and had been renting a two-bedroom Ballwin apartment. Federal pauses on student loan debt payments, stimulus checks and savings built up through months of staying in helped them accrue a downpayment. They also opted for a thrifty, COVID-style wedding, inviting only two witnesses and celebrating with a meal of take-out Indian food, rather than an expensive reception.

When they began spending hours scanning real estate websites, they were far from alone. Home prices nationally and around St. Louis have skyrocketed, with spikes in demand outpacing a limited housing supply. 

The Federal Housing Finance Agency reports that St. Louis-area home prices rose 8.3% for the year ending in September. Nationally, home prices were up 7.8% in that time. 

First-time homebuyers like the Kramers made up an outsized share of the spike, according to the National Association of Realtors. 

Magsaysay, of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, said the increase in demand is due to a combination of low interest rates, increased savings and a desire for new surroundings after spending a year inside. 

"I was part of one situation where there were 33 offers on one home in Webster Groves in the first day," Magsaysay said. "There are stories of people going $80,000 or $100,000 over asking prices. I've never seen anything like it." 

The Kramers, thankfully, weren't in a bidding war that intense. 

On Nov. 14, the couple visited a renovated home with a big back yard in Ballwin on the first morning it was on the market. They were one of three bidders the next day.

"Luckily, we got the house at asking price," Crystal Kramer said.

Their new space lets them spread out while working at home. And with a new yard, they rescued a mixed-breed puppy named Marnie. 

"This place is perfect for her," Austin Kramer said. 







