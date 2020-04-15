You are the owner of this article.
Woman in nursing home the fifth person to die of coronavirus in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 93-year-old woman in a Grandview nursing home facility is the fifth person in Franklin County to die of the coronavirus, county officials said Wednesday.

No new cases were reported in the county Wednesday, and officials reported that 23 people have fully recovered from the virus ranging in age from 21 to 80 years old.

In total, 87 people have confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County.

"If the Governor's stay at home order is allowed to expire without continuance on April 24 and caseloads stay consistently low, Franklin County is putting a re-entry plan together that would allow the opening of restaurants and personal care businesses as soon as April 25," County Commissioner Tim Brinker said in an email. "There will be controlled measures in place such as lesser capacities allowed, protective measures, and spacing requirements."

