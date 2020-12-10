World watches as Britain probes adverse reactions to Pfizer vaccine

“Anaphylaxis is a known, although very rare, side effect with any vaccine,” the watchdog said. “Most people will not get anaphylaxis and the benefits in protecting people against COVID-19 outweigh the risks.”

Its updated guidance to health professionals reads: “Any person with a history of anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine or food should not receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.”

That fleshed out an earlier change, in response to the reports of adverse reactions, that had more broadly warned against those with a history of a “significant allergic reaction” to a vaccine, medicine or food taking the shot.

A vaccination resources database for doctors in France estimates the number of anaphylaxis events at below 1 per 100,000 doses, although it says it can happen to “any patient with any type of vaccines.”

Paul Turner, an expert in allergy and immunology at Imperial College London’s who has been advising the MHRA, said it was unlikely the adverse reactions were due to food allergies.

They may have been caused by a component of Pfizer’s vaccine called polyethylene glycol, or PEG, which helps stabilize the shot and is not in other types of vaccines, he added.