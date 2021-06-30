Yes, some people really are faking their COVID vaccine cards

New York Democratic state Sen. Anna Kaplan said she sponsored the Senate bill because she wanted to send a message and clearly spell out in state law that it’s a crime to falsify vaccine cards or possess them.

“We’re giving people a card showing they are vaccinated so they can travel, go to stadiums, go to college,” Kaplan said. “We want to make sure that everyone who is vaccinated can go in comfort and know that they are safe. Someone abusing these cards is putting themself and others in harm’s way. They will be held accountable.”

Assembly member Dinowitz said that while some could argue that New York state law already may address such conduct, he filed his bill because he wanted to make sure there’s no question it’s illegal.

“By passing the law, it underlines the importance of this issue,” he said. “I hope other states will follow suit.”

Dinowitz, who worries about this issue in part because his grandchildren are too young to get the vaccine and could be exposed to people who aren’t vaccinated, said he is particularly bothered by what he calls hypocrisy.

“If you refuse to get vaccinated, then don’t get a false card,” he said. “Why would you want to have proof that you got vaccinated?”