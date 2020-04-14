You are the owner of this article.
Zoom: St. Louis Board of Aldermen meetings are now virtual
Zoom: St. Louis Board of Aldermen meetings are now virtual

Board approves motion for police body cameras

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed asks the E&A board to approve a one-year contract, department-wide deployment of police body cameras on Wednesday, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan • PD

ST. LOUIS — Residents looking to keep up with St. Louis can now tune in virtually to aldermen meetings, according to a Tuesday press release from Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. 

Reed said virtual meetings are necessary for everyone's safety in practicing social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Residents can use the Zoom website to view, as well as participate in, the weekly Board of Alderman meetings starting April 20, according to the release. 

After the meetings, videos will be uploaded to the city's YouTube channel.

Concerned about COVID-19?

