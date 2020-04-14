Zoom: St. Louis Board of Aldermen meetings are now virtual

ST. LOUIS — Residents looking to keep up with St. Louis can now tune in virtually to aldermen meetings, according to a Tuesday press release from Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

Reed said virtual meetings are necessary for everyone's safety in practicing social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents can use the Zoom website to view, as well as participate in, the weekly Board of Alderman meetings starting April 20, according to the release.

After the meetings, videos will be uploaded to the city's YouTube channel.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member