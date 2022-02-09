COVID-19 test kits now at seven libraries in St. Louis County

COVID-19 test kits are now available for free at seven libraries across St. Louis County.

The county announced Wednesday morning that it was adding four locations to the previous three.

The libraries are:

• Cliff Cave branch at 5430 Telegraph Road;

• Grant’s View branch at 9700 Musick Road;

• Lewis & Clark branch at 9909 Lewis and Clark Boulevard;

• Meramec Valley branch at 625 New Smizer Mill Road;

• Oak Bend branch at 842 South Holmes Avenue;

• Rock Road branch at 10267 St. Charles Rock Road; and

• Weber Road branch at 4444 Weber Road.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is supplying the test kits. Each library will have 100 kits per day.

Residents should call 314-994-3300 to make an appointment before picking up a test kit.

The kits are PCR saliva tests that have to be returned to a county health center for processing, officials said. Results are typically available within 24-72 hours after being dropped off.

Tests can be returned to the John C. Murphy Health Center, 6121 North Hanley Road in Berkeley; South County Health Center, 4580 South Lindbergh Boulevard in Sunset Hills; or North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road in Jennings.

COVID-19 testing is also available at health department clinics. To make an appointment, visit revivestl.com.

