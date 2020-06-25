CVS adds two free COVID-19 testing sites in greater St. Louis, bringing total to four

CVS will open two more free COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in St. Louis County on Friday, bringing its total to four in the greater St. Louis area and 28 in Missouri.
The new sites are located at 9141 Olive Boulevard in Olivette and 2120 Lone Star Drive in Arnold.
Upon arrival at the testing site, a CVS clinician will direct patients to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot, where they will provide them with a self-swab test kit and instructions. Patients will not need to leave their cars for the duration of the test.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests, regardless of health insurance status. Results will be available in approximately three days, according to CVS.
Patients must meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines, to be eligible for testing. Testing at these new sites is limited to symptomatic or high-risk individuals.
To register, patients can go to CVS.com starting Friday, where they will complete a short screening survey.
CVS also opened two locations in St. Louis two weeks ago, located at 3925 Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End and 4100 Gravois Avenue in Dutchtown.
The new testing sites come as St. Louis County officials started offering tests to anyone with frequent human contact, regardless of symptoms.
Patients can find the locations and contact information for St. Louis public testing sites here.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!