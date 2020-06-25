CVS adds two free COVID-19 testing sites in greater St. Louis, bringing total to four

CVS will open two more free COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in St. Louis County on Friday, bringing its total to four in the greater St. Louis area and 28 in Missouri.

The new sites are located at 9141 Olive Boulevard in Olivette and 2120 Lone Star Drive in Arnold.

Upon arrival at the testing site, a CVS clinician will direct patients to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot, where they will provide them with a self-swab test kit and instructions. Patients will not need to leave their cars for the duration of the test.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests, regardless of health insurance status. Results will be available in approximately three days, according to CVS.

Patients must meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines, to be eligible for testing. Testing at these new sites is limited to symptomatic or high-risk individuals.