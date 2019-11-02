Wondering what to do with all that leftover Halloween candy?
The HealthWorks! Kids' Museum allows kids to exchange portions of their unopened candy for chances to win prizes that encourage healthy habits and exercise.
The Great Candy Exchange is free and will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum, located at 1100 Macklind Ave. in St. Louis. Parking is free.
Each pound of candy will be worth one raffle ticket for the prize drawings. The more candy exchanged, the more chances to win.
The event will include music, face painting, healthy snacks and live shows. Attendees can also have access to all the museum’s interactive exhibits.
This is the 10th year for the annual candy exchange event. Each year, 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of candy are collected and sent to active military personnel, along with toothbrushes.