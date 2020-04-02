FILM: Pandemic adds urgency to Missouri grandmother's pleas for clemency

Patty Prewitt, a 70-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence in Vandalia, Mo., is recovering from her latest bout of bronchitis.
She also takes blood pressure medicine. These conditions, along with her age, make her among the most vulnerable population if infected with COVID-19. The spread of the pandemic prompted us to forgo the film festival premiere of this documentary about Prewitt. It's a story that raises questions about whether justice was served in her case and how she's managed to hold onto hope despite spending 33 years in prison for a murder she says her rapist committed.
In prison, she has been sewing masks for the staff to wear. She has told her adult children to be prepared that she may contract the coronavirus and die in prison.
"Just know that I'll finally be free," she said.
