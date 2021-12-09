Former Creve Coeur pharmacist admits federal crime

ST. LOUIS — A pharmacist who formerly worked in Creve Coeur pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
Elizabeth R. Dembo, 37, admitted obtaining prescriptions for amphetamines, oxycodone and the generic form of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax on at least 10 occasions between May 2015 and November 2017. Dembo was the "pharmacist in charge" at the Olive Street Pharmacy from 2015 to March 2018.
Dembo, who has since moved to Florida, faces up to six months in prison at her sentencing in March.
In February, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a civil complaint lodging a series of accusations against Dembo involving prescription drugs.
In September, the Olive Street Pharmacy and one of its owners, Irina Shlafshteyn, agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle a civil complaint and tighten oversight of prescriptions. Shlafshteyn also agreed not to own or participate in any establishment dispensing controlled substances.
The complaint claimed Shlafshteyn and the pharmacy failed to spot “red flags” suggesting the misuse of powerful prescription pain medicines.
Olive Street lawyer Steve Holtshouser said at the time that most of the pharmacy's problems stemmed from relying on Dembo, and the pharmacy didn’t know “the extent to which Dembo was not living up to her professional obligations.”