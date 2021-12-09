Former Creve Coeur pharmacist admits federal crime

ST. LOUIS — A pharmacist who formerly worked in Creve Coeur pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of obtaining controlled substances by fraud.

Elizabeth R. Dembo, 37, admitted obtaining prescriptions for amphetamines, oxycodone and the generic form of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax on at least 10 occasions between May 2015 and November 2017. Dembo was the "pharmacist in charge" at the Olive Street Pharmacy from 2015 to March 2018.

Dembo, who has since moved to Florida, faces up to six months in prison at her sentencing in March.

In February, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a civil complaint lodging a series of accusations against Dembo involving prescription drugs.