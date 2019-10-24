St. Louis can be a scary place when it comes to sexually transmitted diseases, so Planned Parenthood is hosting its first-ever Halloween Condom Crawl to help protect the sexually active.
More than 40 volunteers will pass out over 3,000 safe sex kits to bar patrons in five neighborhoods starting at 9 p.m. Friday night, when revelers are out celebrating with costume parties.
The kits will include two condoms, a packet of lubricant, instructions on how to use a condom and information about health services offered at Planned Parenthood, including a program providing a range of birth control methods for little or no cost.
The crawl's neighborhoods include The Grove, Delmar Loop, Central West End, Soulard and spots in the Metro East.
Planned Parenthood has hosted condom crawls for over a decade, but this is the first during Halloween. Events have been held during STI Awareness Month, World AIDS Day and the Thanksgiving holiday.
St. Louis has led the way in the rates of sexually transmitted diseases among U.S. counties and independent cities for at least two decades, according to the CDC.