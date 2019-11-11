Google has signed a health care data and cloud computing deal with Ascension, a move that gives the search-engine giant access to health-related information of millions of Americans, helping it refine potentially lucrative artificial intelligence tools.
Clayton-based Ascension is the nation’s second-biggest health care provider by number of hospitals, with facilities in 21 states and the District of Columbia.
The partnership, first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday, will also explore artificial intelligence and machine learning applications to help improve clinical effectiveness as well as patient safety, Ascension said in a statement.
Ascension said the partnership is in compliance with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), the federal data privacy act that safeguards medical information.
“As the health care environment continues to rapidly evolve, we must transform to better meet the needs and expectations of those we serve as well as our own caregivers and health care providers,” said Eduardo Conrado, Ascension executive vice president for strategy and innovations. “Doing that will require the programmatic integration of new care models delivered through the digital platforms, applications and services that are part of the everyday experience of those we serve.”
Nonprofit Ascension operates more than 2,600 facilities, including 151 hospitals. That’s second only to Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare, a for-profit chain with more than 180 hospitals. In addition to its corporate offices, Ascension’s local operations include Alexian Brothers of Missouri, a senior care provider.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the data involved in the project includes lab results, doctor diagnoses and hospitalization records, among other categories, and amounts to a complete health history, complete with patient names and dates of birth.
Google Cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian has made it a priority in his first year on the job to aggressively chase business from leaders in six industries, including health care. The company previously had touted smaller health care clients, such as the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine.
Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., has spent several years developing artificial intelligence to automatically analyze MRI scans and other patient data to identify diseases and make predictions aimed at improving outcomes and reducing cost.
The news follows an earlier announcement from Google that it would buy Fitbit Inc. for $2.1 billion, aiming to enter wearables segment and invest in digital health.
The Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said Ascension was based in Edmundson. Its corporate offices have since moved to Clayton.