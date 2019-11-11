Alphabet Inc.’s Google has teamed up with a St. Louis health-care giant on a secret project to collect personal health-related information of millions of Americans across 20 states and the District of Columbia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Google launched “Project Nightingale” last year with Edmundson-based Ascension, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter and internal documents.
The data involved in Project Nightingale includes lab results, doctor diagnoses and hospitalization records, among other categories, and amounts to a complete health history, complete with patient names and dates of birth, the Wall Street Journal reported.
According to the newspaper’s report: “Neither patients nor doctors have been notified. At least 150 Google employees already have access to much of the data on tens of millions of patients, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents.”
One of the biggest nonprofit health systems in the U.S., Ascension operates more than 2,600 facilities — including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities — in 20 states and D.C. In addition to its corporate offices near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Ascension’s local operations include Alexian Brothers of Missouri, a senior care provider.
The Wall Street Journal said some Ascension employees have raised questions about “the way the data is collected and shared.” But privacy experts told the newspaper the data collection appeared to be permissible under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.
In a statement Monday, Eduardo Conrado, Ascension executive vice president for strategy and innovations, said: “As the health care environment continues to rapidly evolve, we must transform to better meet the needs and expectations of those we serve as well as our own caregivers and healthcare providers. Doing that will require the programmatic integration of new care models delivered through the digital platforms, applications and services that are part of the everyday experience of those we serve.”
The news follows an earlier announcement from Google that it would buy Fitbit Inc. for $2.1 billion, aiming to enter wearables segment and invest in digital health.