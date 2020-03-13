Gov. Mike Parson to declare emergency over COVID-19 in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson intends to declare a state of emergency in Missouri in response to coronavirus, his office said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Parson will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Friday in his Capitol office to announce his emergency declaration, the release said.

Parson announced Thursday that there had been a second presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Missouri in the southwest part of the state.

The patient is a person from Springfield in their 20s that had recently traveled to Austria and Parson called the case "travel-related." There has been no known community person-to-person transmission in Missouri, the governor said.

The patient was expected to recover and was under quarantine, said Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard.

In addition to the announcement of the second diagnosed person, the governor announced Thursday Missouri will receive nearly $13 million in federal emergency funding to support response efforts.

Authorities were still working on how to use the money effectively to protect Missourians, the governor said.

"I want to assure you that we are taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missourians," Parson said on Thursday. "I want to emphasis that at the end of the day we are all responsible for our own actions. Use common sense. Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands. Stay at home if you're sick. And if you are told to self-quarantine, it is very important to follow those instructions."