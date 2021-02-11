Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Obamacare

What to know as the Affordable Care Act heads to Supreme Court — again Republican state officials, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and the Trump administration argue that the justices should overturn the entire law. At issue in the case is Congress’ decision to reduce to zero the penalty for not having health coverage.

The position reversal at the Supreme Court was expected considering Biden’s public statements on Obamacare, and Kneedler said there is no need for further legal briefing before the court decides the case. The law had been defended in the case by Democratic-led states and the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.

At the heart of the case is whether a provision of the law called the "individual mandate" that required Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a financial penalty was lawful. The Republican challengers had argued that the mandate was unconstitutional and that, as a result, the entire law should be struck down.

Kneedler told the court that the government "no longer adheres to the conclusions in the previously filed brief" submitted by Trump’s administration. The Biden administration believes that the individual mandate was constitutional and, even if it was not, the rest of the law should remain in place, Kneedler added.

During the argument in November, it appeared unlikely the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, would strike down the entire law.