Biden administration moves to overturn Trump birth control rules

The proposed rollback of the family planning rules represented the second win of the week for abortion rights supporters. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration agreed to waive the “in person” requirements for women seeking the abortion pill mifepristone for the duration of the pandemic. Under the drug’s labeling rules, the pill must be delivered directly by a doctor to the woman, although she may take it at home.

In July, a federal district court judge said the requirement should be temporarily suspended, because requiring women to go to a clinic in person during a pandemic threatened their health. But the Trump administration appealed that ruling, and in January the Supreme Court sided with the Trump FDA, again making the pills unavailable except during in-person visits.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, however, said in a statement that studies conducted recently, including during those months when women were able to get the pills remotely, “do not appear to show increases in serious safety concerns … occurring with medical abortion as a result of modifying the in-person dispensing requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic.”