The annual Pedal the Cause fundraiser announced Thursday night its biggest donation ever to local cancer researchers – over $4.7 million.
Pedal the Cause was founded 10 years ago as a small bike ride, and it has grown into what organizers call the region's most successful peer-to-peer fundraising event with nearly 3,800 bike riders and 40,000 donors.
The cycling event was held Sept. 28 and 29 at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.
The check was presented Thursday night to Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at a celebration in Ballpark Village.
The record-breaking donation brings the total funds donated by Pedal Cause to over $29 million.
“These funds will stay in St. Louis and move the frontier forward in cancer research; supporting new treatments, cures and diagnostics for cancer patients here and around the world. We’ll keep riding our bikes and raising critical funds until we have a world without cancer,” said Pedal the Cause Executive Director Jay Indovino.
Indivino, who served as executive director since the organization's inception, announced his resignation earlier this month. The executive committee is searching for a replacement.
“We thank Jay for all he has accomplished,” said president of the board of directors Brian Ashworth. “Jay has led us to deep relationships, remarkable growth, a tremendous brand, a large St. Louis footprint and just as importantly, has built a talented and very cohesive staff. That foundation built over the last ten years will continue to be a significant part the St. Louis community and landscape for years to come.”